Trump: Military Options Against North Korea ‘Overwhelming’

Speaking at Andrews Air Force Base, President Trump reiterated that he is “confident” that the US military options for attacking North Korea are both “effective and overwhelming,” saying the US is prepared to “defend our civilization” from them.

The comments come in the wake of yesterday’s North Korean missile test. North Korean officials say the tests are part of a process of seeking “equilibrium” with the US. The US has been constantly threatening North Korea for years, with such threats rapidly escalating this year.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said of North Korea’s most recent test that “we’re out of time,” and that the US has to remember that as they do everything short of war, war remains an option.

Ambassador Nikki Haley concurred, suggesting that this week’s UN sanctions were the last shot at sanctioning North Korea, and while they intend to wait awhile to see if they are effective, and after that it would be a matter for the Pentagon to handle.

That seems to be where President Trump is leaning too, as he condemned the UN sanctions as doing nothing compared to what needs to happen. With little international support for more sanctions, officials are suggesting that they only see a disastrous war as the alternative.

