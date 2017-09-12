Trump Says North Korea Sanctions Are Nothing Compared to What Must Be Done

President Trump appeared very dismissive today of having successfully gotten new sanctions against North Korea through the UN Security Council. Trump referred to the resolution, which was watered down from initial US demands to get China to sign off, as “not a big deal,” saying he wasn’t sure if it would have any impact at all.

Given the instability of the situation and US threats of war, anything that’s not a big deal might be good news. That would be the case, if President Trump weren’t saying that he intends to follow it up with much bigger moves against North Korea.

Speaking during a meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister, Trump says much tougher measures are needed, and that the Monday sanctions pale in comparison with what’s likely to “have to happen” to North Korea in the future.

Getting that done is another matter, however, as China and Russia are both making clear that any moves toward regime change are unacceptable, and that they’re putting their foot down about any more sanctions.

