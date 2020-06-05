Trump Orders 9,500 US Troops Out of Germany

Growing US-Germany tensions have reached the point where the Trump Administration has announced that 9,500 troops will be returning from Germany. This will leave 25,000 US troops there, which is the new “cap” for maximum troop levels.



The US has been haranguing Germany for years over military spending, and this has included Trump threatening to pull troops back. Polls have shown Germany tended to prefer that the US troops leave anyhow.



The US had at one point many more troops in Germany, as part of Cold War deals. The troops are still nominally there to fight Russia, even though a large number of NATO countries are now in between Germany and Russia.



Trump was keen to get Germany to pay more to NATO, and more to the US, as a condition for keeping the troops, and this current cut is likely a prelude to asking for more money. Germany, however, has not been desperate to placate Trump, and may just shrug this off.



Author: Jason Ditz Jason Ditz is news editor of Antiwar.com. View all posts by Jason Ditz