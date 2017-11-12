Increasingly desperate to do something to put ISIS back on their heels, Syrian artillery backed by Russian warplanes pounded a series of villages and camps along the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor Province.
As is so often the case with such attacks, the casualties appear to be overwhelmingly civilian bystanders, with at least 50 civilians reported dead by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights over the past 48 hours. This included 20 children.
ISIS territory was believed to be virtually gone in Syria, with reports last week of the border town of Abu Kamal falling. ISIS quickly carried out a counterattack, however, and has recovered more than half of Abu Kamal.
Since Syria had already declared victory, this sudden counterattack has them scrambling to try to quickly tamp down a resurgence. Unfortunately, the airstrikes and artillery fire don’t appear to be accomplishing that, instead just hitting random people, many of them displaced by the offensive against ISIS in the first place.
8 thoughts on “Syrian Artillery, Russian Airstrikes Kill at Least 50 Civilians”
“…reported dead by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, ISIS and CIA’s UK based media outlet.”
There, fixed that for you.
I thought Russia were the good guys?
Compared to almost all the other players in that mess, they are.
They were pretty quiet about Mosul weren’t they and somehow only reported that ‘hundreds’ died in Raqqa despite the fact that every single building in Raqqa was destroyed.
How does the SOHR know anything with an office in the U.K. 🙂
The Syrian Observatory of Human rights which you have sourced twice now, is nothing but one Sunnis Muslim guy who lives in the UK and is anti-Assad. Its not a real news network and he has been lying through out the entire war. .
