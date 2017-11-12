Syrian Artillery, Russian Airstrikes Kill at Least 50 Civilians

Increasingly desperate to do something to put ISIS back on their heels, Syrian artillery backed by Russian warplanes pounded a series of villages and camps along the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor Province.
As is so often the case with such attacks, the casualties appear to be overwhelmingly civilian bystanders, with at least 50 civilians reported dead by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights over the past 48 hours. This included 20 children.
ISIS territory was believed to be virtually gone in Syria, with reports last week of the border town of Abu Kamal falling. ISIS quickly carried out a counterattack, however, and has recovered more than half of Abu Kamal.
Since Syria had already declared victory, this sudden counterattack has them scrambling to try to quickly tamp down a resurgence. Unfortunately, the airstrikes and artillery fire don’t appear to be accomplishing that, instead just hitting random people, many of them displaced by the offensive against ISIS in the first place.
Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz
- Trump Will Let US Troops Resume Joint Operations in Afghanistan - November 12th, 2017
- Report: Post-9/11 War Debt Will Cost $8 Trillion in Interest - November 12th, 2017
- Israeli Army to Demolish Homes, Expel Hundreds of Palestinians From Jordan Valley - November 12th, 2017
- 28 Libyan Rebels' Bodies Recovered Near Capital - November 12th, 2017
- PM Warns Lebanon Faces Arab Sanctions, Hints at Revoking Resignation - November 12th, 2017