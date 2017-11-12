28 Libyan Rebels’ Bodies Recovered Near Capital

At least 28 bodies were recovered this weekend in Zintan, just west of the Libyan capital city of Tripoli, in an area that was near the site of recent clashes. The bodies were dumped along the side of a road.

Libya’s National Commission for Human Rights says the bodies were identified as members of the anti-government opposition faction in the area. They were believed to have been arrest4ed, and ultimately executed and their bodies disposed.

NCHR’s statement said the bodies were all shot in the chest or head, and many showed signs of torture. They said they were unclear why the pro-government forces hadn’t given the bodies to the victims’ families, which is usually standard practice.

The military council in charge of the area has not commented on the incident, though there was known to have been substantial fighting and a number of arrests in the area in the lead-up to the discovery of the bodies, meaning there isn’t a lot of mystery about what they did, just why they did it.

