President: South Korea Won’t Develop or Possess Nuclear Weapons

Amid soaring tensions between North Korea and the US, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ruled out his nation either developing or otherwise possessing nuclear weapons in the future, saying his government is opposed to North Korea being nuclear armed, and wants the peninsula denuclearized.

Moon has been adamantly opposed to seeking military confrontation toward North Korea, and has repeatedly opposed any efforts to seek nuclear weapons. That position has been a struggle, however, with some in South Korea, including his own defense minister, saying that acquiring such arms is worth considering.

Indeed, over the weekend the US reached an arms sale agreement with South Korea that not only pledged massive military transfers, but came with a promise from the US to deploy more nuclear weapons into the region.

This doesn’t seem to be in keeping with Moon’s opposition to nuclear weapons on the peninsula, and in the past he has also ruled out hosting US tactical nuclear arms again, something that South Korea used to do decades ago.

