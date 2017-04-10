Tillerson: China Agrees Action Against North Korea Must Be Taken

As a US carrier strike group continues to make its way toward North Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing up the idea of US action against North Korea, insisting that China “agrees” with the US stance that action needs to be taken, and that there is “no disagreement” on the matter.

That seems unlikely, as China was just weeks ago trying to negotiate a mutual deescalation deal between the US and North Korea, and seemingly the only reason nothing came of it was because US officials ruled out engaging in anything resembling diplomacy with the North Koreans.

Now, the speculation that a US attack is imminent is getting so great that there are rumors making the rounds in the media that China has deployed 150,000 troops to its North Korean border to try to keep refugees out. The Pentagon has confirmed that this rumor is false, and there has been no sign of any change in Chinese activity along the border.

Still and all, China has every reason to be concerned that a US attack on North Korea would lead to a huge refugee influx, and since the Trump Administration’s “all options” position on North Korea has ruled out diplomacy, there is plenty of reason to remain concerned that such an attack in being considered.

