Israel DM: Trump Warned Us Against Annexing West Bank
Officials: Trump Expects Israel to 'Act Reasonably'
Speaking to the Israeli Knesset today, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman warned against any efforts to try to annex the occupied West Bank, saying that President Trump had “directly” warned Israel against doing so in a recent message.
Lieberman said Israeli annexation would mean “an immediate crisis” in US-Israeli relations, and was too dangerous even before considering the ramifications under international law for extending Israeli sovereignty to include 2.7 million occupied Palestinians.
Trump Administration officials refused to issue any public comments related to Lieberman’s, saying they don’t want to discuss “private communications” with Israel, but that they do expect Israel to “act reasonably” in the future, allowing Trump to take a stab at the peace process.
That’s difficult with Israel’s current far-right government, as many believe that Trump is desperate enough to be portrayed as “pro-Israel” that he would ultimately knuckle under for anything the Netanyahu government decides. Netanyahu clearly doesn’t think this is the case, however, and has warned the cabinet they need to slow things down for the time being to avoid a fight with Trump.
Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz
- House Passes $578 Billion Military Spending Bill - March 8th, 2017
- ISIS Gunmen Attack Afghan Military Hospital Dressed as Doctors, Dozens Killed - March 8th, 2017
- China Proposes North Korea Halt Nuke Program and US Halt Wargames - March 7th, 2017
- Iran: Unfair for US to Seize Our Money to Pay for 9/11 Lawsuit - March 7th, 2017
- Heavy Fighting Reported at Key Libya Oil Terminals, Hindering Exports - March 7th, 2017
-
the Late Idi Armin
-
Don
-
Bianca
-
Eileen Kuch
-
Johnson11b
-
Bianca
-
-
-
TellTheTruth-2
-
Johnson11b
-
TellTheTruth-2
-
Thomas L. Knapp
-
-
Thomas L. Knapp
-
-
joe2.5