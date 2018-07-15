Israel Attacks Airbase Outside Northern Syrian City of Aleppo

Israel attacks Syrian military targets seemingly several times per week at this point. On Sunday, however, they carried out a very rare flurry of missile strikes in the far north of Syria, hitting Nayrab military airport in Aleppo.

Nayrab is being called an “Iranian-linked base” by Israeli media, and is adjacent to the international airport there. The attacks were confirmed by several different outlets, but exactly what was accomplished in the attack is disputed.

Syrian state media outlet SANA said only damage to material was accomplished, while other outlets reported multiple casualties, including at least two dead Syrian soldiers from the strike. There is no official report on casualties yet.

The Israeli military, as usual, offered no comment on the strikes, saying they don’t comment on reports which emerged in foreign media. Israeli media outlets are generally treating this as a probable attack, however, making it the third Israeli strike in Syria in the past week.

