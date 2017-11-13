Many of the governments in the European Union have signed a deal binding themselves to joint military projects and increases in military spending, with an eye toward increased integration of the union-wide military forces.
23 nations signed the deal, while Denmark, Portugal, Ireland, and Malta will remain outside of the pact. Britain, which is in the process of withdrawing from the EU, will similarly not be involved.
Indeed, the Brexit is likely a big part of why this effort, which was long sought by France and Germany as a way to spread weapons development costs to smaller EU nations, finally got through at all, as Britain had long been resistant to the effort.
The expectation is that this will eventually give EU-wide forces the capacity for overseas operations. In practice, this will likely boil down to being just another level of bureaucracy spending money and throwing military forces into ill-considered operations abroad.
Unsurprisingly, as with anything else that involves a substantial increase in military spending anywhere in the West, the US is endorsing this project.
Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz
5 thoughts on “EU Govts Sign Pact on Integrated Military Forces”
What the heck is this nonsense now? NATO light?
“In practice, this will likely boil down to being just another level of
bureaucracy spending money and throwing military forces into
ill-considered operations abroad.”
Took the words right out of my mouth.
Development of a Euro Army independent of the Empire and its dangerous antiEuro geopoliltical objectives just has to be a good thing. One day the Euros will wake up and wonder why they were continually threatening Russia instead of integrating them into Europe. A generational shift in politics from baked on old Cold warriors will help.
The EU is a totally captured vassal of the US so doesn’t that tell us who will control its use?
Until I see the EU turn its guns on the US the EU is part of the US money making war machine.
