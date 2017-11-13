EU Govts Sign Pact on Integrated Military Forces

Many of the governments in the European Union have signed a deal binding themselves to joint military projects and increases in military spending, with an eye toward increased integration of the union-wide military forces.

23 nations signed the deal, while Denmark, Portugal, Ireland, and Malta will remain outside of the pact. Britain, which is in the process of withdrawing from the EU, will similarly not be involved.

Indeed, the Brexit is likely a big part of why this effort, which was long sought by France and Germany as a way to spread weapons development costs to smaller EU nations, finally got through at all, as Britain had long been resistant to the effort.

The expectation is that this will eventually give EU-wide forces the capacity for overseas operations. In practice, this will likely boil down to being just another level of bureaucracy spending money and throwing military forces into ill-considered operations abroad.

Unsurprisingly, as with anything else that involves a substantial increase in military spending anywhere in the West, the US is endorsing this project.

