The Israeli Army is preparing to demolish an entire neighborhood of Palestinian homes in the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank. The neighborhood is home to some 300 Palestinians, who will be expelled from the area.
The Israeli Army is using the military order meant to allow for the evacuation of illegal settler outposts, but simply applying it to Palestinians who they say the Israeli military never authorized to live in the region.
The document was signed by Israeli Maj. Gen. Roni Numa, and was not given to any of the Palestinians to be expelled. Instead, a single copy with a vague map of the area to be demolished was left on the road nearby.
The map is believed to include the villages of Ein al-Hilweh and Umm Jamal. Lawyers for the Palestinians note that such eviction orders are explicitly not applicable to Palestinian residents, and claim that there is no legal basis to expel them or destroy their homes.
13 thoughts on “Israeli Army to Demolish Homes, Expel Hundreds of Palestinians From Jordan Valley”
So Israel doesn’t authorize Palestinians to live in Palestine. I am sure this met with the approval of Trumps ambassador to Israel.
Yeah, let’s bring Trump into it. Hey, how about “Russia did it!”
So, do you think Trump’s ambassador to Israel approved of this?
Probably drew the map.
Trump is a terrorist goon who intends on gutting the middle class, and boosting the rich at every turn. Plus he is a sociopathic liar…what a guy! LOL!
And you’re a Kool-Aid saturated TDS loon. See, name-calling is really easy.
Ask Jared Kushner, he most likely helped organize this theft once again. Looking towards the day Israel crashes and BURNS! Nothing but THIEVES like the Trumps! May they all rot and burn in hell!
TDS
I’ll have to ask Priti Patel the next time I see her. When are the visiting times again?
Chosen People of Satan
Zionists have no place, or legitimacy in ANY part of Palestine…never did, never will. In time the Zionist menace will land on its sword and peace will thus ensue. Too bad that Palestinians do not have the weapons to stop these sick and vile creatures devoted to evil at every turn…
These are the folks that “share American values”…like how to deal with Native Americans, for example.
