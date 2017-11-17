Iraq Captures ‘Last’ ISIS Town of Rawa

Iraqi officials have reported that they captured the town of Rawa, in the western Anbar Province along the Euphrates River, and they are describing it as the “last” ISIS-held town in the country.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the last several towns Iraq has captured have all been presented as the “last.” Some official statements were already labeling the Rawa victory the capture of the “last known” ISIS town.

Still, it was met with the same celebration as the previous final victories, with Prime Minister Hayder Abadi declaring it proof of the “great strength and power of our heroic armed forces.” There wasn’t much of a fight though, and the town fell in a matter of hours.

That fact is all the more reason to suspect that ISIS wasn’t exactly banking all of their hopes on Rawa. Rather, this seems like just the latest instance of ISIS just happening to still control something.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz