UN Watchdog: Iran Continues to Comply With Nuclear Deal

The latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN watchdog, has once again affirmed Iranian compliance with the P5+1 nuclear deal. They’ve reiterated such compliance since the deal was implemented.

The report put Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium at 96.7 kg, less than half of the limit they’re allowed to keep under the deal, and none of the uranium was enriched above the low level allowed under the pact.

There appears to be no real question of Iran’s compliance, despite the US having “decertified” Iran and accused them of non-specific, and largely illusory, violations. The IAEA has defended the deal, as have the other signatories.

Even if the US does dishonor the deal, the suggestion at this point is that the rest of the parties intend to keep the deal in place as written. Iran has warned US violations could ultimately compel them to pull out, but so far it seems likely the deal can survive with or without America.

