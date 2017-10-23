US to Put Nuclear Bombers Back on 24-Hour Alert

First Time Such Alert Would Be in Place Since 1991

US Air Force officials say they aren’t planning to nuke anybody in particularly, but they are preparing to resume a 24-hour ready alert for nuclear bombers, the first time they’ve had such a role since 1991.

There is no order for the Air Force to actually do this, but officials say they are scrambling to get ready to implement such a measure because they’re anticipating that such a order might conceivably be made very, very soon.

Stratcom or Northcom commanders would have to make a specific order for such a move, but Air Force chief Gen. David Goldfein is said to be increasingly interested in getting the nuclear arsenal ready.

Not only that, officials say Goldfein has been asking his advisers to think up new ways that the nuclear weapons “could be used for deterrence, or even combat,” saying that he believes the world is a dangerous place, and it’s important to prepare the nuclear arms.

