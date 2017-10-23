Catalonia Threatens Civil Disobedience as Spain Prepares Takeover

Top Catalan leaders are threatening large scale civil disobedience in response to a planned takeover by the Spanish government, warning that they will defy any efforts to impose direct rule and revoke Catalan autonomy.

Catalonia voted on October 1 to secede from Spain, and a declaration of independence was signed, though as yet not implemented. Catalan leaders ought talks with Spain on how to secession would happen, though Spain has ruled out any talks.

Catalan Foreign Affairs chief Raul Romeva warned this was not a “personal decision” to take lightly, but that civil disobedience would be a “seven million-person decision.” Catalonia is among Spain’s wealthiest regions.

Spain’s Senate will be having hearings this week about the method of taking over Catalonia. Catalonia’s own parliament is planning a Thursday secession to discuss the specifics of their formal response.

