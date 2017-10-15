Tillerson: North Korea Diplomacy Will Continue Until ‘First Bomb Drops’

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has continued with his same public narrative on North Korea over the weekend, insisting that the US is committed to trying to solve the situation diplomatically, and will remain committed “until the first bomb drops.”

Not only that, but Tillerson says he feels that President Trump supports his diplomatic efforts and wants to “avoid violence” in dealing with North Korea. President Trump has not responded since these latest comments.

In the past, however, every Tillerson comment on North Korea has been met with a sharp public rebuke by Trump, who has repeatedly condemned diplomacy as having failed, mocked Tillerson for “wasting his time” on trying to negotiate, and is perpetually talking about totally destroying North Korea with “fire and fury.”

Tillerson says Trump’s comments are meant to “motivate action” on the Korean Peninsula, and not to undermine him, even though Trump has at times specifically addressed comments at Tillerson, harshly criticizing diplomatic efforts and promising the world will “find out soon” what the US strategy really is, which doesn’t make sense if the US strategy really was diplomacy.

