EU, UN Defend Iran Deal After Trump Speech

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Amano Yukiya were quick to defend the P5+1 nuclear deal with Iran today, following up on President Trump’s hostile speech by insisting that the deal is working, and will continue to work.

Mogherini noted that the deal isn’t bilateral, and that as a result the US cannot unilaterally cancel the deal even if they want to. She added that the international community was not interested in dismantling a nuclear agreement that is working.

Amano was similarly defensive about the deal, insisting Iran had been placed under the world’s “most robust nuclear verification regime” under the deal, and that all the terms of the pact continue to be implemented.

Perhaps the most meaningful comments came from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who similarly pointed out that no single president could abrogate the international deal. He dismissed Trump’s “insults and fake accusations.”

Rouhani went on to say that Iran has no intention of withdrawing from the nuclear deal, and will continue to comply with it so long as it remains in Iran’s interest, with or without US participation.

