Mattis Backs US Staying in Iran Nuclear Deal

This month, President Trump will once again be asked to certify whether or not Iran is complying with the P5+1 nuclear deal. Iran is complying, and everyone agrees on that. President Trump, however, has hinted at refusing certification in hopes it kills the pact.

Trump has been facing resistance on that issue in his cabinet for awhile, and Secretary of Defense James Mattis was the latest to dissent, telling the Senate Armed Services Committee that “clearly we should say with the deal.”

Mattis appeared aware this has a contentious position within the administration, later insisting he supports a “rigorous review” of the terms of the deal, and that he only supports continuing the deal “absent indications to the contrary.”

All signs from the start have been that Trump wants out of this pact, however, and while the cabinet was able to coax him into certification back in July, it’s not clear they’re going to be able to keep him on the straight and narrow forever, which has Iran courting EU support for keeping the deal in place without the US involved.

