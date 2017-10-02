White House Rules Out Direct Nuclear Talks With North Korea

After President Trump’s very public weekend rebuke of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on talking with North Korea, the White House on Monday reiterated that they are ruling out any direct talks with North Korea on its nuclear program.

“We’ve been clear that now is not the time to talk,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee-Sanders said, saying that the only thing the US would even conceivably talk to North Korea about is the release of Americans who have been detained within North Korea.

This adds to the public embarrassment of Tillerson, who had indicated over the weekend that US talks were ongoing, and was being praised by other nations for having a positive attitude toward dialogue.

A positive attitude toward dialogue is not a position that the Trump Administration wants to take, however, as Trump has, throughout his time in office, repeatedly reiterated his opposition to diplomacy. The White House seems only too eager to make sure everyone understands how much they’re not interested in direct talks as a way of resolving problems, and how committed they are to threatening war every couple of days as a go-to strategy.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz