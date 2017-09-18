Netanyahu Says Trump Promised to ‘Fix’ Iran Deal

Trump Says World Will See 'Very Soon' What His Plans Are

President Trump was very coy about his intentions on the P5+1 nuclear deal with Iran today, speaking at the UN General Assembly. He would only say that “we’re talking about it constantly” and that the world would “see very soon.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom Trump met before the comments, was a lot more eager to talk, saying Trump had assured him that he would “fix” the Iran deal. Netanyahu said he presented the US with a detailed plan on how to do that.

Netanyahu has been pushing Trump to scrap the nuclear deal, though he’s running up against objections from Israeli military and intelligence leaders. They note that Iran is complying with the deal as written, and apart from Trump, no one in the P5+1 seems particularly keen to challenge the deal.

The concern among Israeli officials is that Trump might ultimately withdraw from the deal when he doesn’t get his way on “fixing” it, but the rest of the world will leave the deal intact, both costing the US influence over how the deal is policed, and giving the appearance that the US and by extension Israel, are trying to undermine a functioning agreement.

Which realistically is what is happening. Netanyahu objected to the deal from the beginning, and Trump has been very public in criticizing it as well. Everyone else is satisfied with the existing language, and there’s no realistic chance the US is going to force the whole world to radically change the deal.

