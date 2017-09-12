Russia Hypes Syria’s Gains Against ISIS

With some important gains made against ISIS in Deir Ezzor in the past couple of weeks, Syria’s allies are presenting the war as nearing absolute victory. Hezbollah declared victory in the war already, while Russia said Syria was well on its way to defeating ISIS outright.

The claims of progress may be getting ahead of themselves, however, with Russia claiming Syria had cleared 85% of the country of rebels. This claim appears demonstrably false, as all credible maps of territory show the Syrian government well short of that.

It’s not clear where the 85% reckoning came from in the first place, though the Kurdish YPG holds well over 15% of the country by themselves, and if not “rebels” certainly are not on good terms with the government.

At the same time, its undeniable that ISIS has lost a lot of territory in recent months, and a lot of that territory has fallen to the government’s forces. Still, territory lost has more ISIS defenses building around certain areas of its remaining territory, making further pushes more difficult.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz