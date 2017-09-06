Trump Officials Brief Congress on North Korea Strategy

Top cabinet officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have briefed members of the House and Senate on the US strategy toward North Korea. Officials say the briefings were urgent because of recent North Korean tests.

Congressmen who were present described the briefing as very professional, with Sen. Bob Corker (R – TN) saying there was “no over-the-top rhetoric” and that officials were very measured in what they were saying.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D – CT) agreed that officials are “laying out a relatively sensible strategy,” but cautioned that it’s the diplomacy-first strategy so publicly rejected by President Trump, and that there is an “unbelievable disconnect” on the issue.

This disconnect has been an ongoing issue, especially with Secretary Tillerson, who had been very publicly pro-diplomacy even as President Trump presents diplomacy as the failed strategy of the past. This has left a lot of doubt about what US intentions actually are.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz