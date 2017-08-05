McMaster: US Prepared to Launch ‘Preventative War’ Against North Korea

Continuing to hype the threat posed by North Korea, despite their two ICBM tests being eventually conceded to both be failures, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster insisted that the US is fully prepared to launch a “preventative war” against North Korea, to prevent them threatening the US.

The threat is with heavily fictionalized versions of North Korea’s missile program, but McMaster appeared undeterred about the war, saying he wasn’t going to confirm if North Korea really had missiles that could reach the US, before incredibly adding “I mean how much does that matter?”

One would think it matters a lot, since estimates are that a war with North Korea could kill in excess of a million people, destroy large portions of South Korea’s capital of Seoul, and create a region-wide refugee problem in Eastern Asia.

McMaster acknowledged that the war would be “costly,” but again that didn’t appear to separate his assessment that the US is preparing to attack North Korea “preemptively” to destroy a missile program that largely doesn’t work would be a legitimate use of force, saying it would depend on the legal justifications US officials manage to put together.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz