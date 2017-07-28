White House Confirms: Trump To Sign Russia Sanctions Bill

With overwhelming majorities in both the House and the Senate passing it, the Russia sanctions bill is heading to the desk of President Trump, and the White House has issued a statement this evening confirming that he will sign it.

That was not unexpected, as despite Trump’s reticence about the bill’s limitations on him lifting sanctions in the future, the veto-proof majorities would’ve doomed any veto attempt to end in embarrassing failure.

Instead, Trump appears to be trying to make the best o it, praising the bill for having responded to his concerns, despite the alterations made to the bill not having anything to do with his concerns about presidential powers.

This stands in contrast to White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who only yesterday said Trump might veto the sanctions and then unilaterally impose even tougher sanctions against the Russians, seemingly just to try to outdo Congress. Ultimately, the administration appears to have decided against this.

