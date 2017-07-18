Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Americans Fear a Major New War

Non-stop smaller wars, and officials always playing up the risk of bigger wars to get bigger military budgets have always had Americans worried about a new major war being on the horizon, but the latest NBC/SurveyMonkey poll shows that such fears have been growing dramatically in recent months.

This new poll showed an overwhelming majority, 76% of Americans, are now worried that the US will get drawn into a new “major war” in the next four years. This is an increase of 10% over the last time the question was asked, in mid-February.

As far as who the US might get into that major war with, the plurality went to North Korea, with 41% of Americans believing that the isolated nation is the “greatest immediate threat” to the US. ISIS was second at 28%, Russia at 18%, with China and Iran rounding out the top 5.

Interestingly, the threats split heavily along party lines in the US, with Republicans much more likely to see ISIS as the greatest threat, and Democrats viewing Russia as a much bigger threat. Obviously, this doesn’t necessarily line up evenly with the fear of a major war, as the US is already fighting ISIS.

But the risk of a major war with North Korea is palpable, and probably at least partly responsible for driving the growing fear among the American public. This has also been true internationally, with Russia and China both expressing concern that the US might unilaterally attack North Korea, precipitating a major war that would destabilize the region.

