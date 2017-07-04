UAE Foreign Minister to Qatar: ‘Enough Is Enough’

In a visit with his German counterpart, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called on the entire world to unite against Qatar, and tell them “enough is enough” and that they have to stop supporting “those that are against peace.”

Qatar delivered a response to the joint demands of four blockading countries, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt yesterday, and while the exact nature of it still isn’t public, it was broadly a rejection of the demands issued.

Officials say that the four nations will meet in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the Qatari response. UAE officials have previously indicated that they will move to “permanently” isolate Qatar as punishment for refusing to give in to their demands.

In practice, their ability to do anything more to Qatar is pretty limited, as apart from shifting Qatar’s day-to-day trade from Saudi Arabia to Turkey and Iran, it’s had little impact. Qatar has ruled out accepting any demands that violate their sovereignty, and that includes most of the demands issued by the blockading nations.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz