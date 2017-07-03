China Warns North Korea Tensions Could Get ‘Out of Control’

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi told the UN today about growing concerns that tensions between the US and North Korea could rapidly get “out of control,” with disastrous consequences for the entire region.

North Korea has tested a missile today, a move that led to an immediate condemnation from President Trump, raising more concern that his talk of dealing with them “rapidly,” and H.R. McMaster’s talk of all the US options involving attacking North Korea, a more imminent threat.

Trump has been playing up the idea of North Korea being a huge threat lately, and did so again today in phone calls with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese President Abe Shinzo. with the White House bragging that Trump had gotten renewed commitments for a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

China has been trying to get the US to the negotiating table with North Korea for some time now,and both they and South Korea have delivered proposals where North Korea would end nuclear testing in return for the US ending wargames with South Korea and reduce its military presence along North Korea’s border.

All indications are that the US has not only rejected the specifics of the deals, but the very idea of having to make concessions. President Trump is also said to have warned China that they have to “end this nonsense once and for all,” or that the US would do so.

