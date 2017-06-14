ISIS Drones Attack US Troops Involved in Raqqa Invasion

US forces involved in the Kurdish YPG’s invasion of Raqqa are finding themselves facing resistance not just from ISIS ground troops, as expected with this being the ISIS capital city, but also ISIS drones, which reportedly have been attacking US special forces.

ISIS drones are mostly just off-the-shelf commercial drones modified to drop or otherwise deliver explosives. The drones are apparently particularly inconvenient for US special forces trying to direct US airstrikes against targets within Raqqa, because they are in more visible, and easily-targeted, areas.

The Pentagon is responding by rushing more anti-drone weapons into Raqqa. The US apparently sent a considerable amount of such gear with the troops that are participating in the invasion of the city of Mosul, but didn’t expect to face drones in the fight over Raqqa.

Officials say there have been no casualties among US troops involved in the Raqqa invasion as a result of the drones, but that they have prevented a few US airstrikes because the spotters were forced to flee. Given the large civilian toll in US airstrikes in Raqqa, this might’ve ultimately saved some of the city’s civilians.

