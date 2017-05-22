Trump Talks Israel-Palestinian Peace, Offers No Details on Plan

President Trump arrived in Israel with big ambitions for the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, and as with many of his biggest ambitions since taking office,, he’s shown little real indication of having a plan, let alone being willing to articulate it.

“I have heard it is one of the toughest deals of all, but I have a feeling that we are going to get there eventually, I hope,” Trump insisted. This was the sum total of what he set out, a feeling that a deal could happen eventually, or at least so he hopes.

Instead of talking peace, which was supposed to be the whole point of his visit, Trump took a page out of his visit in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, and instead played up the US and Israel being united in their hostility toward Iran, a position which obviously plays well with Israel’s far-right government, but again offers little of substance.

Still, Israeli officials weren’t exactly comfortable that Trump “spoke incessantly about his meetings in Saudi Arabia and said that the Arab world wants peace.” Peace doesn’t play nearly so well with the far-right government, though it may be consolation for them that Trump doesn’t seem to have anything but hope on how to get there from here.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz