Israeli Justice Minister Slams White House Map of Israel for Not Including West Bank

With President Trump’s visit already riling several other members of Israel’s far-right government related to whether the Western Wall, which Israel captured militarily in 1967, is occupied, Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked found a new reason to be outraged, the map of Israel that the White House has been circulating ahead of Trump’s trip.

The White House map is accurate, and that’s the problem from Shaked’s perspective, as she was expecting the White House map to recognize all of the occupied territories, every scrap of the West Bank and the Golan Heights, as Israeli territory.

That the White House didn’t do this, because they had literally no reason to have been expected to do this, Shaked said she hoped this was just a matter of US “ignorance” and not an expression of US policy recognizing Israel’s actual map as the extent of Israel’s territory.

Shaked went on to note that her party, Jewish Home, was clear in their policy of ensuring that the Palestinians never get a state, and suggested that she expected to see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ensure that policy was implemented, and to get Trump’s backing for it.

