The Saudi war in Yemen has already been a humanitarian disaster, and nowhere has that been more apparent than in the nation’s Shi’ite north, where a naval blockade and the fall of all but one Houthi-held port have dramatically limited access to food aid. And it’s about to get a lot worse.

With signs that a Saudi attack on that last port, Hodeidah, the Pentagon has made clear they’d very much like to join the Saudi invasion, seeing the conquest of that last aid port as a hugely decisive moment in the war. Congress, however, isn’t nearly so supportive.

A new open letter from a bipartisan group of Congressmen has called on Defense Secretary James Mattis to “reconsider” the push for involvement, warning that support for the war was never authorized by Congress, and that the US shouldn’t participates in the “senseless humanitarian tragedy.”

Of course, Congress being opposed to the war, and the humanitarian disaster it has caused, is likely to be only a minor impediment to the Pentagon, who whom joining this war is a big chance to further enhance US-Saudi militaryy relations, and ensure juicy arms sale contracts for the foreseeable future.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz