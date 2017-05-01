In Afghanistan, Security Incidents And Civilian Casualties At Record Highs

A new report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) is the latest in a long line of reports detailing the ongoing woes of both the US war in Afghanistan, and the failures of the “reconstruction” effort on both a civilian and military level.

Unsurprisingly, for anyone keeping track of the war in Afghanistan, the news keeps getting worse, with SIGAR noting that civilian casualties are at their highest level since they started keeping track, and that casualties among Afghan forces remain “shockingly high.”

SIGAR noted the Afghan forces are facing “unsustainable” casualties, corrupt leadership, losses of territory, and weakness in logistics, and that’s just the start of their problems, with about 35% of the Afghan military’s recruits leaving within their first year.

This comes amid reports that the Pentagon is considering sending between 3,000 and 5,000 more combat troops to Afghanistan, while NATO is also talking about sending as many as 13,000 troops overall to the country to try to slow the mounting losses.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz