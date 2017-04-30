Pentagon Plans to Send Up to 5,000 More Troops to Afghanistan

Across the world, America’s wars are raging, and as with every new president to take office, President Trump wanted a list of options from the Pentagon on how to proceed with these conflicts. Everywhere and always, the plans have been to escalate.

But perhaps none so much as Afghanistan, where 16 years in, the US is already sending troops back into combat situations to try to slow the Taliban’s gains, and reports are that all of the Pentagon’s “options” being presented include a minimum of 3,000 more troops being sent.

3,000 is the base figure, and some of the plans reportedly go as high as another 5,000 ground troops for Afghanistan, along with an unspecified number of special forces troops on top of that. Officials are not saying which of the plans currently is being favored by the administration.

The expectation though is that the White House will make a decision soon, and will announce what that is no later than the May 25 NATO summit. Afghan officials say that across NATO, up to 13,000 more troops could be heading to Afghanistan to fight.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz