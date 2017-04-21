Taliban Infiltrates Afghan Base, Killing Over 50 Soldiers

The Taliban has carried out its deadliest attack against Afghan military forces in nearly a year today, infiltrating the army base in the northern Balkh Province, near Mazar-i-Sharif, and carrying out multiple major attacks, leaving over Afghan security forces reported killed in the incident.

The attackers managed to sneak past the initial security gate, and were described as having driven a pair of Afghan military vehicles, while wearing Afghan uniforms. When confronted at a secondary gate, one carried out a suicide attack, while the rest scattered.

Amid the confusion, some of the other attackers made their way to the on-base military mosque, opening fire on those within. At least one gunman also found his way into the dining facilitiy on the base and went on a shooting rampage there, killing many.

US officials reported that there were members of the coalition on the base at the time of the attack, but that there were no casualties among NATO forces in the incident. The Pentagon issued a statement saying the Taliban’s attack on a military base proved their “barbaric nature.”

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz