UN Seeks Compromise on Investigation Into Syria Gas Attack

Reports during the day suggest that the United Nations Security Council was discussing a compromise resolution which would agree to an investigation of the suspected gas attack earlier this week in Syria.

Such an agreement was already a struggle, because US, British, and French officials were talking up war against before any investigation could take place, and Russia was planning to veto pretty much everything as a result.

What was difficult this afternoon may be impossible tonight, with US forces launching attacks against Syria this evening, firing scores of Tomahawk missiles at Syrian airbases.

This may obviate any resolution on the matter, both because the US clearly has given up on trying to sell its war to the UN and because Russia is almost certain to reject anything that gets US backing now because of the war.

