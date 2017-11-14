US Claims North Korea Behind FALLCHILL Malware

With no obvious reason for the move, the Department of Homeland Security and FBI have released a new technical alert surrounding the FALLCHILL malware system, blaming the North Korean government for it.

The report claims FALLCHILL is part of a remote hacking system, and offers some IP addresses related to the activity. While they assert this is North Korea’s, they offered as usual no real evidence of that being the case.

The US has regularly singled out major hacking attacks as being the fault of whatever nation they happen to be on bad terms with at the time, and after months of Russia being blamed, North Korea is now the scapegoat of choice.

But as usual, finding proof of who is behind hacking is extremely difficult, and officials are a lot more interested in making unsubstantiated assertions than actual trying to prove who did it.

