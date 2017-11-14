Netanyahu: Israel Will Act Alone to Force Iran Out of Syria

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that the most recent ceasefire announcement did not involve any commitment for Russia to force Iran out of Syria, saying that Iran can maintain a legitimate presence in Syria.
This isn’t sitting well with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who urged the world to unite and force Iran out of Syria at all costs. Now, he’s saying Israel is prepared to act alone to ensure Iran has no permanent presence there.
The narrative of Iran even wanting a “permanent” presence in Syria seems to be more or less wholly an Israeli creation, based on reports of building at a Syrian military facility somehow being extrapolated to it being an “Iranian base.”
Iran’s presence in Syria is vastly overstated at any rate, and rests on the assumption that all of the Shi’ite militias fighting alongside Assad in Syria, militias which come from all over the world, are “Iranian” forces, as opposed to just combatants in the sectarian conflict.
Israel’s standard for “no Iranians” in Syria has effectively been broadened to include the Syrian government at any rate, and the pledge to act alone suggests Israel is moving closer to joining the Syrian War outright.
Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz
- Russia Accuses US of Providing Cover for ISIS Fighters - November 14th, 2017
- US Claims North Korea Behind FALLCHILL Malware - November 14th, 2017
- Retired General: US Military Leaders Would Reject Nuclear First-Strike Orders - November 14th, 2017
- Lebanon PM Hariri Says He'll Return to Lebanon Within Two Days - November 14th, 2017
- South Korea President: North Korea Can't Denuclearize Quickly - November 14th, 2017