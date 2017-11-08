Palestinian Authority Resumes Security Ties with Israel

The Palestinian Authority announced Wednesday that they have resumed security cooperation with Israel, ending a four month split in security across the Israeli occupied West Bank.

The PA cut cooperation with Israel on July 21 as part of the protest for Israel’s crackdowns on the al-Aqsa mosque, and the installation of metal detectors without previous coordination.

Though officials only officially restored cooperation today, Palestinian police chief Hazem Attallah confirmed that the suspension had actually ended two weeks ago, and that cooperation has been in place since then.

Reports on the resumption of cooperation fueled speculation in the press that this was a play by the Palestinian Authority to threaten Hamas into making more concessions in the Gaza Strip. While some suggested that was actually the case, however, other officials suggesting the real goal was to have better security within Gaza, and try to have formal cooperation with Israel there as well.

That may be easier said than done. Israel hasn’t recognized the Palestinian unity deal, and is unlikely to do so in the future, presenting unity as unacceptable because of Hamas’ involvement.

