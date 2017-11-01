Saudi Warplanes Attack North Yemen Market, Killing 29 Civilians

Saudi warplanes attacked the north Yemen Sahar District, in the Shi’ite-dominated Saada Province, bombing a crowded marketplace and a nearby hotel, and killing at least 29 civilians. 28 others were said to have been wounded.

The attacks took place Wednesday morning, leveling the hotel and leaving a large crater in the middle of the market. With the bodies removed and the wounded rushed to the hospital, workers are now busily trying to clear the site of debris from destroyed stalls.

This is the latest in a long, long string of attacks on civilian targets in Yemen by Saudi warplanes, despite their claims that they don’t attack civilian infrastructure. Over the course of two and a half years, a massive civilian death toll has mounted from such strikes.

Saudi officials have yet to comment on this latest strike, as to why they bombed a market or the hotel. In general, they just issue blanket denials for instances where they kill a large number of people, or claim that everyone is a “Shi’ite terrorist.”

