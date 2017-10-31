Saudi Strikes Kill 40 in Yemen Houthi Training Camp

Reports out of northern Yemen’s Dhamar say that Saudi forces attacked a training camp belonging to the Shi’ite Houthi movement, killing at least 40 people, and wounding a number of others.

Details on the incident haven’t been independently confirmed, but reportedly a top Houthi artillery brigade commander, Mohammed al-Soufi, was present and killed during one of the strikes.

Saudi Arabia attacked the Houthi movement in Yemen in 2015, insisting they would not allow Shi’ites to rule Yemen and intend to reinstall former President Hadi. After years of fighting, pro-Saudi forces control southern Yemen, but the Houthis retain the country’s north.

Though Saudi officials have repeatedly predicted imminent victory, the large-scale bombing has killed massive numbers of civilians, and the war is still far from resolved, with little territory changing hands in months.

