Pentagon Reports on Civilian Deaths in Iraq and Syria, Vastly Underreport Toll

The Pentagon has released its latest fabricated report on civilian casualties in the wars in Iraq and Syria, and as usual the monthly toll is vastly below the figure documented by NGOs over the same period of time.

In September, the Pentagon is admitting to 51 civilians killed. They said 16 incidents were involved, and that 127 incidents were considered, but all the rest were discounted as “not credible.”

The British NGO Airwars documented a minimum of 50 civilians killed, and by some reports as many as 200, in a single 48-hour incident of US-led attacks against al-Qaim, in Iraq’s Anbar Province, while multiple civilians were killed daily in Raqqa.

Ir is not unusual for the US to underreport civilian deaths, often glaringly so. The Pentagon claims that most incidents are “not credible,” and when they do admit to them, they tend to confirm only a fraction of the actual toll.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz