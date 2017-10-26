Catalan Parliament Will Decide on Declaring Independence

Despite media reports that Spain might’ve been willing to suspend its attempted takeover of Catalonia in return for free elections, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont says he will not do so, saying he was unable to get specific guarantees regarding that effort.

Puigdemont instead says he will send the question of whether or not to declare independence from Spain to the regional parliament soon. Spain is attempting to preempt such a move by rushing an “emergency” takeover of Catalonia.

On October 1, Catalonia voted overwhelmingly in favor of seceding from Spain. Spanish police tried to stop the vote, wounding nearly 900 people and fueling outrage among locals. Puigdemont has signed a declaration of independence, but suspended it, pending negotiations wwith Spain.

The problem is that Spain is refusing to talk, and is instead threatening to remove the Catalan government to try to ensure their continued rule over the region. This may ultimately oblige the Catalan parliament, where are majority are pro-secession, to declare independence in the absence of talks.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz