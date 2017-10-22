Israel Says It Will Step Up Attacks Against Syria

Claiming more stray artillery fire landing inside the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israeli officials are promising to “step up” their strikes against Syrian military targets in response, including attacks over the weekend in southern Syria.

Throughout the Syrian War, Israel has repeatedly attacked Syrian military targets. Syria has insisted that cross-border stray shells weren’t fired by them ion the first place, accusing Israel of “framing” them to justify the attacks.

Israel doesn’t appear to really deny that, saying they don’t bother to try to figure out who fired anything that crosses into their occupied territory, and that they consider the Syrian military responsible for everything. This works quite well, as Israeli politicians have been very public about preferring a rebel victory, even an ISIS victory, in Syria.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry has urged the UN to rebuke Israel over the attacks, saying they are violations of the UN Charter. They have further warned continued Israeli attacks would have “grave consequences.”

