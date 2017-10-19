State Dept Contradicts Trump on Cuba ‘Attack’ Accusation

President Trump continues to struggle to stay on the same page as the rest of his administration, with the State Department having directly contradicted his allegations that Cuba was behind “sonic attacks” against US diplomats.

The State Department says that they don’t know “who or what” is responsible, saying they’re exchanging information with Cuban investigators but absolutely have not assigned blame to the Cuban government.

President Trump, by contrast, has expressed confidence it’s a Cuban attack, and John Kelly said it is the White House’s position that Cuban President Raul Castro “could stop the attacks” if he wanted to.

Unspoken in all of this is the very really possibility the attacks didn’t happen at all, with top neurologists quoted last week saying the symptoms reported are consistent with mass hysteria, and that there is no evidence a real attack took place, or that any sort of acoustic weapon even theoretically exists that could cause all of these symptoms.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz