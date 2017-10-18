Catalonia Will Declare Independence If Spain Suspends Autonomy

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont told ruling party officials within the breakaway region that the intention is to declare full independence from Spain immediately if the Spanish government makes any move to suspend their autonomy.

Puigdemont signed a declaration of independence last week, but immediately suspended the declaration, pending talks. Spanish officials have threatened to seize the entire region and revoke autonomy in retaliation.

This could happen quickly, as Spanish Premier Mariano Rajoy suggested the seizure of Catalonia would happen Thursday, and would be completed by 10 a.m. if Puigdemont doesn’t disavow all claims of Catalan independence.

Though this is an unprecedented move by the Spanish government, those familiar with the nation’s constitutional law say that a move to impose direct rule would still take 3-5 days to totally revoke the region’s autonomy. This gives Puigdemont several days to decide how to respond.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz