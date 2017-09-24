Yemen’s Hadi Sees Only a Military Solution to Ongoing War

Yemen’s self-declared President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi gave comments on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, saying that he only sees a military solution to the ongoing Yemen War, envisioning Saudi Arabia eventually winning.

Hadi claimed that he’s been extending his hand to the Shi’ites for peace talks, but being refused, which is the exact opposite of every report on the Yemen peace process. Indeed, at times the Saudis were said to be openly pushing Hadi to accept a power-sharing deal, something he refused.

Hadi was “elected” in early 2012 to a two-year term, in a single-candidate, UN-backed election. He unilaterally extended his term in office until he was chased out of the country in 2015, at which point Saudi Arabia invaded to try to reinstall him.

The Houthis have been open to deals that result in free elections in Yemen, though Hadi has been vigorously resisting that, apparently aware he’s unlikely to win a national election if anyone else is on the ballot.

Hadi’s future is increasingly less certain, despite Saudi eagerness in continuing the war. Hadi has lost many internal political allies, and his government rests on support of Muslim Brotherhood-linked factions likely to put him immediately at odds with the Saudis if and when the war ever actually ends.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz