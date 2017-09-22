Israeli Warplanes Attack Damascus Airport

The latest in an ever-growing string of Israeli attacks against targets inside Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported an overnight Israeli attack on the Damascus International Airport. Three separate strikes were carried out.

The attacks targeted a warehouse area at the airport, reportedly a weapons depot which was used as storage for equipment belonging to Hezbollah. This hasn’t been confirmed, but would be in keeping with Israel’s previous strikes targeting Syria mostly going after Hezbollah.

There were no reports of casualties from the incident, though reportedly there was damage at the site of the strikes. There was also an unconfirmed report that the Syrian military had fired an anti-aircraft missile during the airstrikes.

Alongside this incident, Israel also reportedly shot down a Hezbollah drone flying along the border between Israeli and Lebanese airspace. Details on the variety of drone remain unclear, but Hezbollah is not known to use armed drones.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz