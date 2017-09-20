US Allies Split on Trump’s Threat to Destroy North Korea

President Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly was most noteworthy for his latest threat to “totally destroy North Korea.” While that’s not a new threat, the high-profile stage for this speech obliges top officials from around the world to react.

Japanese Premier Abe Shinzo spent virtually his whole UN address railing about the unprecedented threat of North Korea, while supporting Trump’s aversion to diplomacy, saying that what’s needed is “action.” He backed anything the US decides to do to North Korea.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel took the opposite position, saying that diplomacy is what’s needed, and offering to help facilitate direct talks. She added that Germany “clearly” disagrees with the idea of destroying North Korea.

British Prime Minister Theresa May tried to take a position broadly supportive of the US, but without backing an attack. She urged the UN Security Council to accept “all necessary measures” against North Korea to require them to disarm.

