US Bombing Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria at Record Pace

Since taking office, President Trump has set two specific trends in US military operations across the Afghan and ISIS wars. He’s talked broad escalation, and he’s also granted an ever-growing level of autonomy to military commanders.
Unsurprisingly, this has had a broad impact on the way those wars have been fought, and at this point US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan are all at multi-year highs, with the former two seeing their highest level of strikes in the ISIS war, and Afghanistan at its highest since 2012.
Increased autonomy means less and less obstacles to attacks, and hence more and more attacks. The US seems to believe that more attacks would necessarily improved the wars, though in Afghanistan the situation has continued to worsen throughout this latest escalation.
Officials are claiming this has yielded “progress” in Iraq, though that appears to simply be a conclusion drawn because the US has progressive increased its airstrikes throughout a period in which Iraqi forces were already retaking territory.
Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz
- Syria Informs US Leaders on Future Air Wars - September 19th, 2017
- Western Nations Clash at UN Over Iran Nuclear Deal - September 19th, 2017
- US May Try to Shoot Down Future North Korean Missile - September 19th, 2017
- Catalonia Mayors Exercise Right to Remain Silent in Referendum Interrogation - September 19th, 2017
- Trump's Threats Make It Harder to Get North Korea to Talk Disarmament - September 19th, 2017